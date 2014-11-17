Font of the day: Sparkle

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sparkle by Ryan Keightley

A highly-customisable script font, Ryan Keightley created Sparkle in response to seeing many overly stylised, extremely slanted script fonts. With an emphasis on legibility with its upright and monoline strokes, Sparkle was inspired in part by hand painted vintage signage and largely influenced by the idiosyncrasies in Keightley's own cursive handwriting.

Sparkle is available to purchase from HypeForType.