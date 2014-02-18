Font of the day: Streetwear

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Streetwear from Artimasa

A bold and stylish retro-inspired script font, Streetwear is suitable for logos, posters, branding, packaging and much more. Available from Artimasa, the team comments on Behance: "Streetwear looks like 1960s and 70s fashion and sport-related typeface, unique and fun at the same time."

Streetwear is free for both personal and commercial use. Download it now over on Behance.

