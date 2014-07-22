Font of the day: Trade Gothic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Trade Gothic by Markus Feder

Now for something a little different. Today's font of choice Trade Gothic is an animated typeface, created by designer Markus Feder. "Back in May, I was playing around with and animating a couple of letters," he comments. "Some friends of mine are doing some really great work with cel animation so I wanted to give it a try. I'd also seen animated typefaces for the first time a couple of years ago and really liked the idea.

Some friends of mine are doing some really great work with cel animation so I wanted to give it a try

"To get started with animation in Photoshop I started with the letter A and after that the whole thing grew legs and I just kept drawing. I used Photoshop with a set of custom actions to improve the animation workflow.

I approached each letter by making a rough draft to see my idea for the animation would work the way I imagined it and to figure out the timing. The inspiration for the letters came from everywhere. I wanted to animate each in a unique way and give them all a different character. So far the response to this project is very interesting. It seems like everyone has their own favourite character.

You can download Trade Gothic for free over on Feder's website.

Free font: Trade Gothic animated

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com