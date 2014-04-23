Font of the day: Universum

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Universum by JAF 34

Universum is a free font created by Prague-based graphic designer JAF 34. He wanted to create his own typeface based around the circle and variations on it, and here's the result.

JAF 34 says that Universum is suitable for posters and print design, and comes in OpenType and TrueType flavours. While it's free, JAF 34 suggests you might want to make a donation if you like it.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com