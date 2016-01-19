Font of the day: Coves

Topics

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Coves by Jack Harvatt, which is free for personal use.

With simple round edges, today's typeface of choice Coves is great for titles and logo designs. Created by designer and illustrator Jack Harvatt, Coves was inspired by his place of study, Falmouth, UK.

Coves is available to download, free for personal use only, over on Behance. Commercial licenses are available directly from Jack Harvatt.

