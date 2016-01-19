Font of the day: Coves

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Coves by Jack Harvatt

With simple round edges, today's typeface of choice Coves is great for titles and logo designs. Created by designer and illustrator Jack Harvatt, Coves was inspired by his place of study, Falmouth, UK.

Coves is available to download, free for personal use only, over on Behance. Commercial licenses are available directly from Jack Harvatt.

