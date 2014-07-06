Topics

Fonts of the week w/e 6 July 2014

Every weekday we bring you the best fonts we've found. Here are our selections from this week: some are free, all are fantastic.

Monday's font of the day: Hoxton

Hoxton font

  • Price: From £1.99 (currently 90 per cent off with voucher)

Tuesday's font of the day: Feral

Free font: Feral

  • Price: Free

Wednesday's font of the day: Choplin

  • Price: £19.74 (currently 85 per cent off)

Thursday's font of the day: Rund-Grotesk

  • Price: Pay what you want, Medium weight free

Friday's font of the day: Dumento

  • Price: From $15

