Fonts.com and Typecast team up for new typography service

Typecast and Fonts.com combine in one big subscription

Typography company Monotype has simplified and streamlined its offering to designers, combining its Fonts.com service with the Typecast app to offer both web and desktop fonts in one plan.

The combined services will now be accessible via a 'Master Subscription Plan', which includes:

An unlimited download allowance of more than 7,000 traditional 'desktop fonts', including selections from various typeface foundries and the company’s Monotype Libraries.

Access to more than 20,000 web fonts, including hundreds of hand-tuned selections that Monotype says offer exceptional clarity, particularly at small text sizes.

Access to Typecast, a browser-based tool for designing web pages with web fonts. Designers can visually style text directly within the browser, which offers more scope for creative experimentation, using fonts from the Typekit, Fontdeck, Webtype and Google Fonts, in addition to Fonts.com web fonts.

Subscribers can use both desktop fonts and web fonts

"The Fonts.com Master subscription plan liberates designers to put type first, and to experiment with, and benefit from, the widest possible typographic palette," says Chris Roberts, vice president and general manager of Monotype’s e-commerce group. You can sign up for the Fonts.com Master subscription plan here.

Liked this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

Free graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Will you be using Monotype's new service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments?