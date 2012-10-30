Free font to support the GoVote campaign

You can download the font free from the Words are Pictures website

Craig Ward, a British designer and art director based in New York, is known primarily for his pioneering and experimental typographic works. And now he's created this free font in support of the GoVote campaign, which aims to encourage people to vote in the imminent US presidential election. (Go here for more great free fonts.)

Ward has already worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Mulberry and Chanel, so this font is a real treat. We'd encourage all our US readers to grab the font and go out and vote!

You can download the font here.

Like this? Check out:

What is typography? Learn the basic rules and terms of type!

75 top typography tutorials

What will you be doing with your free GoVote font? Let us know in the comments box below!