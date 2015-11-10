Get global exposure for your typography design

The Type Directors Club has announced the call for entries for the world's most prestigious typography competitions: the 62nd Annual Type Directors Club Communication Design Competition (TDC62) and the 19th Annual TDC Typeface Design Competition (TDC 2016).

Award-winning submissions will benefit from worldwide exposure via a number of global TDC exhibitions and traveling shows throughout 2016. They'll also be published in a beautiful hardbound annual, Typography 37, which will be available in bookstores in December 2016.

The deadline for both competitions is Friday 11 December 2015. All TDC members receive a discount on the fee, and entries can be entered digitally or physically submitted.

The 62nd Annual Type Directors Club Competition call for entries is officially open

Communication design

This year's communication design competition is being co-chaired by TDC board member Karl Heine (creativeplacement) and Abby Goldstein (Fordham University). The judges are:

Darhil Crooks The Atlantic Magazine, New York

Sagi Haviv Chermayeff, Geismar & Haviv, New York

Robbin Schiff Penguin Random House, New York

Jarik van Sluijis PIC Agency, Los Angeles

Karen Welman PearlFisher, UK

Forest Young Interbrand, New York

Julia Zeltser Hyperakt, New York

Typeface design

TDC 2016 is co-chaired by Cara DiEdwardo (The Cooper Union) and Craig Ward (Words are Pictures). The judges are:

Veronika Burian TypeTogether, Czech Republic

Stéphane Elbaz Stéphane Elbaz, New York

Alexander Tochilovsky The Lubalin Center, The Cooper Union, NY

Petr van Blokland Buro Petr van Blokland + Claudia Mens, Netherlands

Categories include:

Advertising

Books

Digital Media

Identity

Editorial

Exhibits / Architectural and Dimensional Design

Experimental

Miscellaneous – Announcements, Invitations, Cards, Menus, etc.

Motion

Movie Titles

Packaging

Self-Promotion

Student Work

Typeface Design – original, custom, single, family, latin, non-latin etc.

Unpublished

See more here

The Type Directors Club is an international organisation whose purpose is to support excellence in typography, both in print and on screen.

Through its annual competition and exhibition, and frequent salons and workshops, TDC hopes to celebrate the current stars of the typographic field and educate its future leaders.

Liked this? Read these...