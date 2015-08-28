Greatest fonts countdown: 45 – LL Circular

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, without further ado, here's the 45th best typeface…

45. LL Circular

Laurenz Brunner, 2013

The second typeface from Swiss foundry Lineto and designer Laurenz Brunner (the first being the popular Akkurat), Circular is a geometric sans serif with eight styles: Book, Italic, Medium Italic, Bold, Bold Italic, Black and Black Italic. Further lighter weights and a monospaced version are currently in development.

According to the foundry, LL Circular is a new take on a classic genre forts explored by Paul Renner's Futura – with Circular striking a balance between functionality, conceptual rigor, skilled workmanship and measured idiosyncrasy.

