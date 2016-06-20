One-man font shop is one to bookmark

HypeForType has been two years in the making

One-man font shop HypeForType has revealed a new-look website, launched with 8,000 stunning new wordmarks and 20,000 new web fonts. With over 30,000 of the world's best fonts, including retro fonts and cursive fonts, HypeForType is a specially designed platform that looks set to compete with other huge font foundries on the scene.

Built over two years, HypeForType is a fully responsive site that lets designers access the carefully crafted showcase of fonts anywhere and on any device. With features that allow users to browse by popularity, recently added, best sellers, style, sale offer and even by foundry, tracking down the perfect font has just become quicker and easier.

The layout has been created with a designer's eye for detail

Owned by independent designer Alex Haigh, HypeForType has set itself apart from other platforms thanks to its sophisticated appearance. "It's down to the fact that it's by a designer, for designers," he explains.

"I put emphasis not only on the type itself, but on the design and visual aspect. After all we are visual people, and we desire visual things."

HyeForType aims to develop an online font community

As well as beautiful functionality, HypeForType also boasts a Fonts In Use section. This acts as a community-building display area that highlights the brilliant projects designed with the foundry's fonts.

"It shows off the great work our customers are producing with our fonts," says Haigh. "It stands as a major source of inspiration and, most importantly, a completely fresh and dynamic new way of shopping for your next font."

On top of this, users will also be able to access easy-to-understand licensing options, making it simpler than ever to license fonts online. With fresh content updated daily, HypeForType is sure to become a popular destination for designers.