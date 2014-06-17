The story of Times New Roman in three minutes

If you're into typography, you'll already have seen Helvetica, the feature by Gary Hustwit that's one of our favourite design-related movies - and will be keen to see more. In which case you should check out the above video, which focuses on another well-known font.

Originally designed for The Times newspaper in 1931, Times New Roman has become one of the world's most leading typefaces and the documentary film brings together a series of leading designers, including Jonathan Barnbrook and Neville Brody, who explain how it came about and what's special about it.

Beautifully produced as part of the newspaper's Unquiet Film Series this is a must-watch and at just three and a half minutes, it's an ideal way to spend a tea break.