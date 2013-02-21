Tim Easley's typographic business cards

These beautiful business cards caught our attention immediately

Tim Easley is a self taught designer and illustrator from London who likes to work with hand drawn lettering, bright colours and bold lines. He specialises in matching seemingly unrelated subject matters through playful and explorative illustrations.

It's often tempting to throw away business cards but you'd want to keep hold of these

Having previously lived in Tokyo and Seattle, he's now based back in his home town, where he works in a variety of mediums, predominantly creating art for freelance projects and prints. He's already worked with the likes of Adidas, Universal, Nike and Brutus Japan.

These bright and colourful business cards, printed on three-layer 600gsm Mohawk Superfine stock, are a great showcase for Tim's typographic skills. And there's plenty more great design work where they came from. Be sure to check out the rest of his portfolio; we especially love this skateboard deck and this technicolour yawn print design...

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Do you have a business card design that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!