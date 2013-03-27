8 imaginative typography-based designs

The eight designers update the site every week with new work

The Type Collective is a type and lettering project that was born in the summer of 2012 when a few friends that shared a love of font met up in Bucharest. They wanted to sharpen their skills and share the results with the world's typography lovers.

Eight designers are all part of the project - Andrei Ogradă, Alex Beltechi, Felix Hornoiu, Vlad Neuman, Koma, Nicu Duta, Octavian Budai and Vian Peanu. All the work featured on the Type Collective website is original and created by one of the designers.

The project is a brilliant source of font inspiration, as the guys update the site almost every week, with sketches, influences and finished work. It's nice to see creatives coming together to produce such striking font work.

See the full range of work on the Type Collective website.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Where do you find your font inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!