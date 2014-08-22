What makes a good font and why we need new ones

Earlier this year, we told you about Monotype's free font Ryman Eco – the most sustainable font ever created. Using 33% less ink than a suite of standard fonts and 27% less than the current leading sustainable font, it's a revolutionary design that's become the leader in its field.

In this new video, designer Dan Rhatigan speaks in depth about the creation and design of Ryman Eco, offering exclusive insights like how he minimalized the surface area of each letter without sacrificing beauty. He also goes on to discuss why we need new fonts and what makes a good typeface.

Rhatigan also created another video in which he discusses his personal favourite fonts and shows off his typography inspired designer tattoos. There's certainly a lot to learn from this typography expert, so it's well worth checking out both videos.

What do you think makes a good font? Let us know in the comments box below!