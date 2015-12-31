Your 10 favourite fonts of the day from 2015

We know you love typography as much as we do, and that's why we seek out new and exciting typefaces every day to help you with your projects or to add to your type collections. We share free fonts and paid, serif and sans, script fonts and graffiti fonts, modern fonts and retro fonts, handwriting fonts and antique fonts… and everything inbetween!

Every day, we post our 'font of the day' – you can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. But which fonts were your favourites this year?

Here we count down the most popular fonts that we shared with you in 2015, starting with number 10…

10. Texta

Described as 'a sans for all', today's typeface of choice, Texta, was created by the team at digital type foundry Latinotype. The Latinotype websites states, "Through studying humanists' models from Edward Johnston to Adrian Frutiger and the Gothic Alphabet made by sign painters comes Texta, a contemporary, rational, transparent and useful Sans to compose all kind of texts."

09. Lombok

Price: Free for personal use

Ninth most popular 'font of the day' this year is Lombok. If you're on the hunt for an attention-grabbing typeface, look no further than this unique design, created by student Alexandre Pietra – who generously offers the font free for personal use.

08. MounTiane

Price: From $23 (save 30% for a limited time)

At number eight in 2015 is MounTiane, created by Adil Budianto. MounTiane is a script typeface inspired by the Magic Marker, making it ideal for creating a simple logotype, but is also useful for flyers and could even be used as a graffiti font.

07. Hamster

Price: Free

The team at Artimasa are no strangers to our font of the day posts and this free typeface, Hamster, was a huge hit when we made it our font of the day in April. Hamster is a cursive typeface inspired by brush lettering and traditional sign painting.

"Hamster was crafted carefully to equalize the dynamic flow and its legibility," the team comment. "The good news is, it's free to download and use in print and web, personal or commercial."

06. Arkhip

Price: Free

Sometimes the popularity of a font of the day surprises us, and that was the case with Arkhip – a "free font with Russian soul" that obviously hit the spot with type fans. Created by the team at Design Klimov, this bold design is perfect for creating stand-out posters, headlines and much more.

