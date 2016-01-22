3 free UX design ebooks

Wireframes, mockups, and prototypes – three fundamental techniques for UX designers

Wireframes, mockups, and prototypes – three fundamental techniques for UX designers, each one is as unique as the next whichever wireframe tools and mockup app you use.

In the past, UXPin has released three individual and standalone guides, giving each one specialized treatment. Now you can get all three ebooks in one complete bundle for free.

The UX Design Builder's E-book Bundle covers best practices for these three design techniques, over 350 pages, all in one free download.

The Guide to Wireframing covers all the essentials of wireframing

The first ebook, The Guide to Wireframing, covers all the essentials of wireframing, like:

The different types of wireframes (sketches, cutouts, stencils, and digital)

Best practices for each type of wireframing software

Resources like UI pattern libraries, both importable and standalone

Tips and tricks collected from UX experts

Tips and tricks are collected from UX experts

The Guide to Mockups gives the same treatment to this visual document, discussing:

Mockup anatomy – what you should and shouldn't include

Visual hierarchy, and how to influence which content gets seen first

The three most effective methods for creating mockups

Best practices for Photoshop and Sketch

The Ultimate Guide to Prototyping covers every corner of this popular UX design topic

Finally, The Ultimate Guide to Prototyping covers every corner of this popular UX design topic, explaining:

The four prototyping dimensions to consider for each new project

Paper, coded, digital, and 'Wizard of Oz' prototypes

Designing prototypes specifically for usability testing

10 ways to maximize your prototype's returns

Converting Photoshop and Sketch files into layered interactive prototypes

These three ebooks collect expert advice and real-life examples from companies like Google Venture, Apple, ZURB, IDEO, and more.

Words: Jerry Cao

Jerry Cao is a content strategist at UXPin – the wireframing and prototyping app – where he develops in-app and online content for the wireframing and prototyping platform.

