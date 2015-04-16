Free ebook on typography UI trends

Get this free ebook today

The medium through which you present content is just as important as what you actually write. That's why bold and beautiful typography remains one of the most recognizable web UI trends of 2015 – and beyond.

16 free design ebooks for you to download and read today

Listed as a top 10 design tool by .net magazine, UXPin has created a free ebook deconstructing the elements of captivating typography. Web UI Trends Present & Future: Dramatic Typography explores how to master the fundamentals with flourish, how web typography has evolved, how to create future-proof typography, and more.

Master the fundamentals of typography for UIs

The free ebook includes:

Pro tips for mastering large type, small type, type overlay on images, how to use custom typefaces and lettering, and more.

List of top 10 resources for web typography and popular typefaces

20+ handpicked examples of the most creative yet practical typography in current years

If you’d like to learn more about how to create visual hierarchies with typography, check out the related free ebook Web UI Design for the Human Eye. Feel free to share either e-book if you find them helpful.

Download Web UI Trends Present & Future: Dramatic Typography

Like this? Read these...