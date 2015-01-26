Free ebook: The Ultimate Guide to Prototyping

UXPin is giving away this guide

If wireframes and mockups show how it looks, then prototypes demonstrate how it works. Listed as a top 10 design tool for 2015 by net magazine for its wireframing and prototyping power, our friends at UXPin wrote this ebook to thoroughly define the tools, processes, and fidelities for traditional and digital prototypes.

The Ultimate Guide to Prototyping by UXPin includes 9 chapters of case studies, visual examples, and distilled advice based on years of experience as a prototyping app.

A high fidelity prototype that reimagines the Yelp homepage

This 144 page free e-book features:

Prototyping tutorials for Photoshop and Sketch.

Prototyping best practices from top companies such as Google Ventures, IDEO, Apple, Zurb, and many more.

Practical advice from UXPin co-founder Kamil Zieba based on years of experience creating hundreds of rapid digital prototypes.

Tips from UX experts like David Kelley, Todd Zaki Warfel, Marcin Treder, and dozens more.

To brush up on other design practices, we suggest also checking out the Guide to Wireframing and Guide to Mockups.