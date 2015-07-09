Free ebook on white space, ratios and minimalism

The Zen of White Space in Web UI design: Space, Ratios, Minimalism by UXPin explores the art of turning nothing into something.

With the growing popularity of flat design and minimalist styles, white space – or negative space – is coming out of the background and taking center stage. But there’s a fine line between elegant emptiness and just plain boring.

While the first book in the series explored balance, contrast, and visual hierarchy, this new addition to the topic expands the discussion into the realms of general space, aesthetic ratios, and the minimalist style.

Deconstructing real examples and screenshots from 14 companies who do white space well, this free 73-page ebook covers topics that include:

best practices and application of negative space

the difference between active and passive white space

the perfect balance between too much and too little white space

how to apply the golden ratio regarding white space

the best typography tools and grid generators, and where to find them

Feel free to check it out and share with anyone who might find it helpful. Download the free e-book here.

