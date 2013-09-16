Artist's edgy Grand Theft Auto fan art is a hit

Depicting characters new and old, Patrick Brown is a forerunner in the fan art world

Tomorrow sees the release of one of the most anticipated games in gaming history and we for one are excited to see the design and animation elements of Grand Theft Auto V. With teaser trailers and posters galore, the team at Rockstar have created three entirely new characters for the gaming series.

Artist and Grand Theft Auto fan Patrick Brown has created a wide range of fan art to celebrate the game's release and we couldn't be more impressed with his skills. Depicting characters new and old in a wide range of situations, he stretches his range into a number of different illustrative styles.

Brown is a forerunner in the fan art world - creating works inspired by Man of Steel, Breaking Bad, Skyrim and Uncharted, his gaming and movie obsessions are paying off in inspirational fashion.

Have you created any inspirational fan art? Let us know in the comments box below!