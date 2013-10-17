Beautifully designed media kit for Beyond Two Souls

The release of a new video game often sees the release of a range of beautiful, accompanying projects. This media kit for Beyond Two Souls was created by Fluid and features a gorgeous, heavyweight mirri holographic slipcase.

"The brief requested that we should produce a media kit with a premium feel that conveyed Quantic Dream’s heritage," they explain. "Positioning them as THE pioneers of the interactive drama genre, drawing on the cinematic aspects of the game and its innovative and sophisticated emotional experience that challenges & engages players in new ways."

The kit showcases a mixture of concept art, screenshots and renders. This imagery section ends with 'the making of', showing how the actors were motion captured in order to produce the game's amazing graphics. The final section of the book is localised, and reverts back to the uncoated papers for a 'visual index' of the book's imagery alongside behind the scenes insights from David Cage.

Liked this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

What do you think of this media kit? Let us know in the comments box below!