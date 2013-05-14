Classic game backdrops recreated as animated GIFs

Will you be getting your SNES out after reading this post?

Most of us will be all too aware that we spent far too long on our favourite video games back when we were kids. However, the hours upon hours you spent infront of your classic console will help you to identify these classic gaming backgrounds.

The characters, vehicles and environments have been brought back from loft-storage death and given a new lease of GIF animated life. The colours are just as vivid as we remember, with the simple graphics as impressive as ever.

Featuring fighting, racing and platform classics, all these video game backgrounds have been given the animated GIF treatment. We have no doubt this post will induce a serious bout of nostalgia. Now, where did we put our SNES?

See more animated game GIFs here.

Like this? Read these!

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Which game would like to see given the animated GIF treatment? Let us know in the comments box below!