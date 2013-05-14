Google Image Search breaks out with hidden game

Google is renowned for its Google Doodles, used to celebrate anniversaries and other events in the calendar. But today they have done something a little different to mark the 37th birthday of the classic Atari video game Breakout.

The search giant has released an Easter egg on its Image Search feature which lets you play the retro arcade game to your heart's content. If you've never heard of it, Breakout has a simple premise - break through a brick barrier using a bouncing ball which you control using a paddle.

To join in, simply enter 'atari breakout' into the Google Image Search box. The search results compress becoming the multi-coloured blocks of the wall and it's game on! You can even share your scores on Google+.

What's your top score? Are you likely to get any work done today? Let us know in the comments box below!