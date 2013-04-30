NSFW: new trailer trilogy for Grand Theft Auto V

If you haven't heard of the Grand Theft Auto phenomenon, you must have been living under a rock for the past decade or so. The gangster videogame is definitely Not Safe For Work, and so is this trilogy of new trailers for the eagerly awaited fifth game in the series.

Also read: The top 5 video games trailers of 2012

Released today by Rockstar Games, the new trailers give us more insight into the three maladjusted lead characters Michael, Franklin and Trevor. The opening frame mentions that the content, "May contain content inappropriate for children". We don't want to spoil the surprise, but there's no "May" about it...

Packed with swearing, brutal violence, sexual imagery and sexual references, you might want to check who's looking over your shoulder before you sit back and enjoy these monuments to bad taste...

Grand Theft Auto V is due for release on September 17 this year.

Liked this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you seen an inspiring videogame trailer? Tell us about it in the comments below!