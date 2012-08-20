WATCH THIS! World of Warcraft cinematic trailer

Games trailers have slowly but surely developed into a realm of their very own. Now it's not unusual to be greeted with a games trailer on a trip to the cinema or for the trailer to receive huge critical acclaim from cinematographers.

World of Warcraft is known as one of the most successful gaming franchises in the entire world. At the recent Gamescon which was held in Germany, the trailer above was premiered for the very first time; it's safe to say that with over 5 million views already, it's one of the most anticipated releases of 2012.

Games in design

It's the cinematic release for World of Warcraft's fourth expansion set - Mists of Pandaria. Although the footage seen in the trailer won't actually feature in the game itself, there's no denying the stunning 3D and CGI work the makers have achieved.

The character design is exquisite, whilst the colours and shadow effects pull it all together. World of Warcraft isn't just a feat in the gaming world but one for the design industry too.

For more information, visit the official Mists of Pandaria website.

What do you make of the trailer? Are games trailers upping the stakes in terms of design? Let us know in the comments box below!