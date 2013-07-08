Adrenaline-packed ident for MTV

French collective UFO teamed up with the Milan office of MTV World Design Studio to create this action-packed new ident for MTV.

Led by UFO's creative director Roberto Bagatti, the team draw on a wide range of skills for this 20 second clip. The ident was animated in 3D by Sebastien Eballard and Nicolas Dabos, and rendered using cell shading, with the background and textures (including the pounding heart) created in 2D by Laurent Box, Ruben Sellem and Nicolas Toujan. Combining a limited colour palette with fisheye camera effects, they've created not only an engaging narrative but also a refreshing video that's easily re-watchable.



UFO has also worked on projects for the likes of Nike, Renault and Lacoste, and it's well worth also checking out their campaign for the latter here.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

