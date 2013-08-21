Aardman's surreal and twisted trailer for Pink Floyd on the BBC

Best-known for their light-hearted Wallace and Gromit stop-motion animations, Bristol-based studio Aardman recently turned to the dark side on its latest project for BBC Radio 2. The team was asked to develop an animated trailer for a new radio drama based on the themes of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side of the Moon album.

"What was fundamentally important to us was that we retained a consistent visual tone that echoed the imagery created over the years for the band," says Aardman's Darren Dubicki, who directed the short.

"The intensely surreal and powerful artwork created by Storm Thorgerson and Hipgnosis has always had a strong distortion on reality. Their sense of space and twisted context make for some uncomfortably beautiful art. This tone has been consistent for decades and we wanted to honor this with our contemporary digital (and analogue) slant on the style."

The result was a film created using a collage of digital imaging, CGI, studio-based effects and hand-crafted elements, all of which combined to reflect the classic tone of Pink Floyd's art and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

