Goodwood Revival stings by Ticktockrobot

We love a bit of retro animation at Creative Bloq, and Brighton studio Ticktockrobot have really gone to town with these six animated stings to promote UK motorsport event The Goodwood Revival.

The Goodwood Rival is the world’s most popular historic motor race meeting, and so the stings focus on retro characters and their machines from yesteryear.

Playfully retro

Art-directed by Tom Frost, with concept and direction by Simon Armstrong, the animations have given a playfully retro and naive style that's in-keeping with the era they pay homage to.

Ticktockrobot specialises in creating original digital media, ranging from 3D animated commercials, motion graphic titles and interactive online Flash, to full campaigns and series production. You can see more videos by the agency on its Vimeo page.