Wacom gives sneak peek of groundbreaking new tablet

While Apple may consider itself the king of tablets, among digital artists, graphics designers and photographers Wacom's range - specifically designed for digital drawing and painting - takes some beating. So the announcement of a new Wacom tablet is the cause of much excitement at Creative Bloq.

Read all our Wacom-related posts here

While this isn't quite a full announcement, Wacom has released a teaser video of what it calls 'The Next Big Thing', which suggests that the upcoming tablet should contain some groundbreaking features. The video's low on detail - it doesn't even give the device a name, although one eagle-eyed blog spotted a reference to "our new Mobile Dream Tablet" near the bottom of this Wacom Kickstarter promotion. So we're guessing that's what it's probably called.

Other than that, we can tell you that it's definitely going to be launched on August 20, and that the way the Kickstarter promotion is organised suggests the new tablet will be a high-end, high-priced device.

That's it for now, though: we'll let you know the moment we learn more...

Liked this? Read these!

How sustainable design can save the world

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

What would you like to see in a new Wacom tablet? Let us know in the comments below!