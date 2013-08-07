Wacom gives sneak peek of groundbreaking new tablet
It's called (we think) the Mobile Dream Tablet and here's a teaser video from Wacom to get you excited about it.
While Apple may consider itself the king of tablets, among digital artists, graphics designers and photographers Wacom's range - specifically designed for digital drawing and painting - takes some beating. So the announcement of a new Wacom tablet is the cause of much excitement at Creative Bloq.
- Read all our Wacom-related posts here
While this isn't quite a full announcement, Wacom has released a teaser video of what it calls 'The Next Big Thing', which suggests that the upcoming tablet should contain some groundbreaking features. The video's low on detail - it doesn't even give the device a name, although one eagle-eyed blog spotted a reference to "our new Mobile Dream Tablet" near the bottom of this Wacom Kickstarter promotion. So we're guessing that's what it's probably called.
Other than that, we can tell you that it's definitely going to be launched on August 20, and that the way the Kickstarter promotion is organised suggests the new tablet will be a high-end, high-priced device.
That's it for now, though: we'll let you know the moment we learn more...
Liked this? Read these!
- How sustainable design can save the world
- Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- Discover what's next for Augmented Reality
What would you like to see in a new Wacom tablet? Let us know in the comments below!
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began back in 2012. The current website team consists of eight full-time members of staff: Editor Georgia Coggan, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Ecommerce Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Editor, Digital Art and 3D Ian Dean, Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur Einarsson and Ecommerce Writer Beth Nicholls and Staff Writer Natalie Fear, as well as a roster of freelancers from around the world. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq.