Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Chris Malbon

It's Monday again, which only means one thing. Yes, it's time for you to grab yourselves this week's FREE awesome wallpaper.

To cure your post-weekend blues, Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you need to do is visit us each Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will brighten up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Chris Malbon

Chris Malbon

Today, we have this gorgeous illustration courtesy of designer and illustrator Chris Malbon. The Bristol-based creative all-rounder has designed for clients and agencies big and small over the past 13 years. He is currently involved with campaigns for Coke and the 2012 Olympics, as well as multiple projects for Unilever, Nestle and EA Games.

Chris on his illustration: "I did 'Eight' a few years back. I owe this piece a lot, it pricked the right ears and got me a lot of work. There was nothing really quite like it at the time, it's all Photoshop, very abstract and was totally spontaneous, just a late evening of experimenting while waiting on some overseas client feedback. I had just found and removed a big spider in the studio and WOLLA, the seed was planted!

"I posted it on my personal blog and the feedback was through the roof, it kick-started a whole series of atmospheric black and white images that appeared on everything from an album cover to a tutorial in CAP. So as a mark of respect I decided to use it for my desktop graphic, a reminder to us all that it's good to play!"

To download this awesome wallpaper, simply follow the links below: