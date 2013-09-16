Bizarre design challenge turns the colour palette on its head

Could you accept the allRGB challenge?

AllRGB is a challenge to artists to create images with a twist - you're only allowed to use one pixel for every RGB colour.

Experimenting with various shades, you have to include the entire RGB colour range whilst never using the same colour twice. The challenge has already been accepted by 36 artists, and there are almost 100 images to browse through.

We're hugely impressed by the time and talent it must have taken to produce a number of these pictures. Some are beautifully surreal whilst others are wholly realistic - either way, an incredible feat in meeting this odd little challenge.

See more images over on the allRGB website.

