Vodka brand boosts appeal with male-order designs

A simple colour scheme and cheeky illustrations make this site an inspiring find

Pernod Ricard potato vodka brand Luksusowa have grabbed all their web design tools to launch this ironic and hilarious new global brand website entitled the ‘The Man’s Guide to Manliness’. The site aims to showcase the brand as vodka for men in a market increasingly dominated by image obsessed bottle design and advertising.

Created by AnalogFolk, the team worked with renowned illustrator and Creative Bloq favourite Mr. Bingo to bring the 33 comical tips to life. Providing 'manly' instructions, such as 'how to wear a beard' and 'how to assemble furniture', the site also contains useful and entertaining product information such as 'how to mix your drinks' using Luksusowa.

Whilst the site design itself is great, it's the illustrations and cheeky content that really make it an inspiring find. Mr. Bingo once again proves his deliverance with a hilarious take on 'manliness', whilst the simple colour scheme keeps the site looking fresh.

See the full guide to manliness over on the Luksusowa vodka website.

What do you make of this ironic guide to manliness? Let us know in the comments box below!