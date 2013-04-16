Crowd-sourced music video celebrates the computer cursor

The interactive music video records the movement of your cursor and adds it to all the rest

Do Not Touch is a crowd-sourced music video with a difference. Created for Light Light's track 'Kilo', Studio Monikor sets out to celebrate the computer cursor in style - and captures the movement of yours to add to all the others.

Hugely addictive, this is unlike any web experience we've come across. With a true sense of geeky community, the site also boasts statistics for those of you that are more interested in behind-the-scenes.

The Amsterdam based studio was founded in 2012 by Luna Maurer, Jonathan Puckey and Roel Wouters. "After 50 years of pointing and clicking," they states, "we are celebrating the nearing end of the computer cursor with a music video where all our cursors can be seen together for one last time." We suggest you head on over there and take part in a truly interactive music video.

Can you keep up with the other cursors? Head to Do Not Touch.

Have you come across an inspiring interactive site? Let us know in the comments box below!