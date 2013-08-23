Topics

App finds lost dogs through facial recognition

By Web design  

Lost your dog? Web and iPhone app Finding Rover aims to help find and bring your furry friends home.

Finding Rover app

Losing a dog is heartbreaking. Sadly, each year a huge number of dogs are lost, with only a small percentage of them ever returning home.

In an attempt to combat this, mobile and web designer Michal Galubinski, Thoke Design and web development agency Boldium recently collaborated to develop Finding Rover, a new, free app which aims to rescue lost dogs through its great UI design.

If you see a lost dog on the street, you simply take a photo and the facial recognition technology does the rest. If there's a match, the system contains the owner immediately.

The clever technology is backed up with a simple, user-friendly design, which looks great. All in all, it's a brilliant concept, and let's hope it goes someway to reuniting owners all over the world with their best, four-legged friends. Plus dog lovers will love the community aspect, in which you can post pictures of your pooch to your heart's content!

