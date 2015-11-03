Free book on UX trends to download today

Citing analysis from UX experts and featuring analysis of 71 examples, UX Design Trends 2015 & 2016 explains the current best practices of UX design. The book filters through fads to focus on trends that are quickly becoming time-tested techniques.
This downloadable ebook describes the methods behind some of the most successful UX design trends including:
- Designing web services instead of pages
- Responsive/adaptive web design
- Personalized UX
- Microinteractions
- Meaningful gamification
- Empowering UX design
With analysis of examples from companies like Vine, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen, Hulu, Virgin America, and Medium, the 164-page guide focuses only on real-world application of UX design. You won’t find any discussion of dry theory in the following highlights:
- The UX-focused future of web design (and how to stay ahead)
- Why M-Dot sites are dead
- Best practices for responsive & adaptive design
- Building collaboration instead of the “waterfall” design method
- How to design tailor-fit UX with microinteractions & personalization techniques
- How to avoid the danger of gamification (and do it the right way)
- How to take advantage of “invisible” UX & UI design
