Free book on UX trends to download today

This free ebook explains the current and future shape of UX design, illustrated with analysed examples.

Citing analysis from UX experts and featuring analysis of 71 examples, UX Design Trends 2015 & 2016 explains the current best practices of UX design. The book filters through fads to focus on trends that are quickly becoming time-tested techniques.

This downloadable ebook describes the methods behind some of the most successful UX design trends including:

  • Designing web services instead of pages
  • Responsive/adaptive web design
  • Personalized UX
  • Microinteractions
  • Meaningful gamification
  • Empowering UX design

With analysis of examples from companies like Vine, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen, Hulu, Virgin America, and Medium, the 164-page guide focuses only on real-world application of UX design. You won’t find any discussion of dry theory in the following highlights:

  • The UX-focused future of web design (and how to stay ahead)
  • Why M-Dot sites are dead
  • Best practices for responsive & adaptive design
  • Building collaboration instead of the “waterfall” design method
  • How to design tailor-fit UX with microinteractions & personalization techniques
  • How to avoid the danger of gamification (and do it the right way)
  • How to take advantage of “invisible” UX & UI design

Feel free to take a look and share it with friends. You can download this ebook here.

