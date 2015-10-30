Free ebook on tactical UI design patterns

Download this free book today

Tactical UI Design Patterns: The Handbook to Faster Design covers everything a designer needs to know to dive into UI patterns.

From the free design library of the prototyping app UXPin, the e-book draws illustrates its points with examples from Adobe, AIGA, ESPN, Hotels.com, IMDb, the Atlantic, Discovery Channel, and more.

The first part of the book, written by 20-year web design veteran Ben Gremillion (formerly of design agency ZURB), covers the hows and why of patterns, including guidelines on how you can choose, design, apply, prototype, and test them.

The second part of the book features over 100 examples of effective patterns in action, with screenshots of common solutions from sites and apps. The guidebook explains topics such as:

When (and when not) to use UI design patterns

How to customize patterns and make them your own

Tips for prototyping UI patterns: planning, applying, and testing

The psychology behind why design patterns are so effective

How to build your own pattern library for inspiration and faster design

