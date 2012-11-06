Free customisable icon font sets from Fontello

Why is it so hard to find a set of icons that covers all the bases with a consistent look and feel? Well, wonder no more.

Drawing from number of sources - including Entypo and Font Awesome - Fontello not only has all the icons you need, but you can pick and choose the glyphs you need and compile them into your own minimalist set.

Fontello allows you to customise your font easily

You can of course, download the entire set of icons from the GitHub repository (actually it’s several sets) but the Fontello interface makes customising your font so easy it’s the only sensible approach. The project is open source, but as always donations will be appreciated.

This article was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

