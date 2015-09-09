Free ebook on web UI design patterns

Download this free ebook today

UI patterns are a necessary tool for every UX/UI designer. Instantly recognizable by users, patterns reduce learnability while streamlining usability. They are, in essence, among the most effective solutions to the common problems faced by designers — if they weren't, no one would use them in the first place, let alone enough sites to make them a trend.

As part of the free design library offered by the wireframing/prototyping app UXPin, the free ebook Web UI Design Patterns collects the 63 most useful web UI design patterns and outlines how and when to use them.

Each pattern features screenshots of real-life usage from such sites as Amazon, Kickstarter, AirBnB, Quora, LinkedIn, Eventbrite, Mailchimp, and Asana. In nearly 200 pages, this ebook shows you:

How to improve usability without sacrificing functionality

How to create a UI that's adaptable to mobile and responsive design

Which patterns address the specific problems your site is having

How to build the most intuitive and user-friendly interface possible

