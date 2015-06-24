How sci-fi films can predict the future of web design

We're delighted to announce that Claudio Guglieri and David Navarro will be joining the already outstanding speaker line up at Generate London this September.

They've teamed up to produce a talk called Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads which explores the future of digital design by looking at science fiction films. They consider how design and sci-fi have influenced each other and whether film can give us an indication of what the interfaces of the future will be like.

Claudio is a multi-award-winning designer known for his work at Fantasy Interactive. David made a name for himself with his own studio, Pixelinglife, and is now head of design at J.Walter Thompson in Amsterdam.

You should definitely take a look at the very exciting trailer for this talk:

An unmissable event

Generate is coming to London's Grand Connaught Rooms on 17-18 September 2015 and it promises to be the web design event of the year for the UK and Europe.

Other world-class speakers will include the likes of Eric Meyer, Rachel Andrew, Josh Payton, Inayaili de León Persson, Sara Soueidan, Andi Smith, Verne Ho, Michael Flarup and Dan Goodwin, with more to be announced. So don't delay, get your ticket now!