Go on a psychedelic interactive trip with Io Echo

Pop duo Io Echo have made this surreal, interactive video for the title track - Ministry of Love - from their debut album. The cool video allows users to experience each scene in a unique way, using simple drag, drop and click controls.

There's a host of visuals to toy with, including dragging singer Ioanna Gika and bandmate Leopold Ross around in a black and white vortex, mix and matching square panels of Gika's face and much more.

The experential video was developed by the same team of programmers behind Arcade Fire’s We Used To Wait awesome, interactive experience. And they've filled Ministry of Love with stimulating interactions and surreal images, making it impossible to watch just once.

What do you think of this cool, interactive music video? Let us know in the comments box below...