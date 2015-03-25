Laziness in the time of responsive design

Ethan Marcotte coined the term responsive web design and, at Generate New York 2014, he explored how the job of a designer has changed as responsive gained traction.

The increased number of devices classes and operating systems we face – he said – make our jobs tougher.

Add in new devices classes, varying pixel densities and the flacky nature of the mobile web and you've a recipe for the perfect headache.

With web designers' sharpest pains acknowledges, Marcotte goes on to offer solutions and his guide to surviving.

