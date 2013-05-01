Pitchfork reinvents the interview with scrolling sensation

The 'Cover Stories' series recently won a webby award for 'Best Visual Design'

In today's oversaturated market, you have to do something pretty special to grab the attention of music lovers. Here, popular music site Pitchfork has gone above and beyond to bring fans the 'Cover Stories' series - parallax scrolling, interactive interviews unlike any other. And their interview with British newcomers Savages is the best yet.

Masterminded by Pitchfork's creative director, Michael Renaud - with a little help from assosciate editor Laura Snapes - this award-winning interview is a feast for the eyes. Moving portrait photography and video content by Se Young accompanies insightful text, whilst the music player provides the perfect soundtrack.

Edited by Ryan Dombal, the quotes effortlessly evoke the overall feel of the page, whilst the colour scheme brings it all together. Whether you're a fan of the band or not, there's no denying this is a beautiful result in web design. It just goes to show how passion and creative collaboration can provide something really special.

See the Savages interview for yourself over on Pitchfork.

Like this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Have you seen a great example of parallax scrolling? Let us know about it in the comments box below!