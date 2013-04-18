Digital craft collective's site hits the spot

We love the clever use of typography and original layout on Another Pony's website

In a tough industry, it's imperative that any design organisation stands out from the crowd with a super stylish site. And German-based design collective Another Pony has certainly achieved that here.

Another Pony is three Hamburg designers who work both together and alone creating motion and stills, objects and installations, for clients including Audi, BMW, Disney, Ikea, Red Bull and Sony Ericsson.

Rather than build a conventional portfolio site, the Another Pony site is more of a calling card, introducing the three designers and featuring just one stand-out piece - their handmade sculpture for the 'We Love 8Bit' exhibition. For those who want to see more, the site links out to the individual designers' Behance portfolios.

It's a minimal approach that works well in helping the collective stand out in a bustling industry, with the great use of typography and brilliant scrolling effects adding an extra layer of cool.

See for yourself and get some webspiration over on Another Pony.

