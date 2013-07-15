Illustrated site reveals what your bike says about you

Some say you are what you eat; others say you are what you ride. Here, designers and bike enthusiasts Romain Bourdieux and Thomas Pomarelle came together to create parallax scrolling site Cyclemon. Teaming gorgeous illustrations, inventive typography and clever scrolling, the site seamlessly comes together.

Going from a hipster to a grandpa, a cougar to a freestyler, the guys have come up with just about every cycle type there is. And it's not just the website that showcases the cycles - Bourdieux and Pomarelle have also created a number of silkscreen bike prints.

Each bike illustration is printed on FabrianoRosaspina white paper in 5 different handmade colours with a non-toxic technique. Cyclemon is definitely one for the bike-mad designers out there.

Find your bike type over on the Cyclemon website.

What does your bike say about you? Let us know your result in the comments box below!