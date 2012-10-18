Pitchfork brings its interview photography to life

Watch the beautiful photography of Shaun Brackbill come to life as you scroll down the page

In a world inundated with music websites, you have to do something clever to stand out from the pack. Since its birth, Pitchfork has quickly become one of the most well-respected sites around thanks to great writing and beautiful photography. But it isn't resting on its laurels, and this interview with Bat For Lashes singer Natasha Khan grabs the attention as much for the way it's presented as for the content.

The feature is divided into 10 sections, all include breathtaking black-and-white portrait shots by Shawn Brackbill. As you scroll down, these images spring to life in a flip book-style effect that is perfectly executed and gives the page true wow-factor.

You can also listen to a selection of Bat For Lashes songs as you scroll, which provides added incentive and enjoyment for readers.

The effect showcases Pitchfork's forward-thinking approach to design and provides a look at where music media is heading. The fight for the best looking music website is on, and right now it looks like Pitchfork is one of the forerunners.

