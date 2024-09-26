Squarespace's AI image generation could be a risky move

Could it spook creatives?

AI is creeping into all kinds of design software, and web design is no different. Many of the best website builders for small businesses have been adding AI tools to generate templates for some time. Now Squarespace has become the latest platform to add AI image generation and AI text generation to the mix.

Squarespace's update will see sites automatically populated with AI-generated content. But can the platform claim that "a website makes it real" if the site's all AI. Some users may have their doubts.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

