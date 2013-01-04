Turn your kid's art into a 3D figurine

Your child's doodles can be made real! How cool is that?

3D printing is still, to an extent, finding its feet and searching for a deep purpose other than being very cool - but it may have finally found its role: materializing children's imaginations.

When you look at it this way, it's amazing nobody's thought of this before...

Yes, a company called Crayon Creatures will drag your child's scribbles, doodles and drawings kicking and screaming into real, full-colour sandstone figurines. Crayon Creatures 'inflates' the drawing - defines the contour lines, creates a plane where the drawing is projected as a texture, extrudes it, and applies some pressure physics to soften the shape.

The sculpture is now ready to print in 3D in a sandstone material to create a hard, slightly brittle model of your tiny tot's creative imaginings.

A hamster on a speedboat made real. There's a YouTube viral sensation in there somewhere

Crayon Creatures is an offshoot of designer Bernat Cuni's 3D printing and creative fabrication firm Cunicode, and they will charge you an eye-watering €99 plus shipping to make a drawing leap off the page and onto your kitchen table.

Despite this, we think these are brilliant - expect to see some of these appearing on proud parents' office desks and bookshelves soon...

