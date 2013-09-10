Topics

Hair, fur, polygon pinups & more in the new 3D World

By () 3D World  

The latest issue of the world's leading magazine for CG artists and animators is out now. Master the art of hair & fur in ZBrush, find out the winners of the CG Awards 2013 and more!

Certain areas of CG, such as hair, take more dedication to truly become an expert in than others. The latest issue of 3D World features a fundamentals piece that teaches you the underlying principles, as well as a masterclass video lesson from our cover artist.

Features this issue include:

  • How VFX company Image Engine helped to realise Neill Blomkamp’s vision for his action-crammed sci-fi thriller, Elysium
  • Highlights from Siggraph 2013
  • The CG Awards 2013
  • A look at Andrew Hickinbottom’s polygon pinups

Training this issue includes:

  • ZBrush training
    Lead modeller Daniel Bysted shows how human hair modelling can transform your characters.
  • Fundamentals
    Hair and fur systems help your models come to life and have a lot of other uses throughout 3D.
  • Lightwave 3D 11
    Demonstrating how to create a traditional Asian-style home using LightWave 3D 11.

On test this issue:

  • Photoshop CC
  • 3ds Max 2014
  • Scan 3XS GW-HT10

3D World 174 is on sale now in these editions:

See more 3D World articles

Related articles