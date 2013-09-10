Hair, fur, polygon pinups & more in the new 3D World

Certain areas of CG, such as hair, take more dedication to truly become an expert in than others. The latest issue of 3D World features a fundamentals piece that teaches you the underlying principles, as well as a masterclass video lesson from our cover artist.
Features this issue include:
- How VFX company Image Engine helped to realise Neill Blomkamp’s vision for his action-crammed sci-fi thriller, Elysium
- Highlights from Siggraph 2013
- The CG Awards 2013
- A look at Andrew Hickinbottom’s polygon pinups
Training this issue includes:
- ZBrush training
Lead modeller Daniel Bysted shows how human hair modelling can transform your characters.
- Fundamentals
Hair and fur systems help your models come to life and have a lot of other uses throughout 3D.
- Lightwave 3D 11
Demonstrating how to create a traditional Asian-style home using LightWave 3D 11.
On test this issue:
- Photoshop CC
- 3ds Max 2014
- Scan 3XS GW-HT10
