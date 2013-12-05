Have your 3D work sculpted and featured in 3D World

If you've ever fancied seeing your work recreated as a 3D sculpture, Helpful Bear Productions has a competition you may be interested in. Its Creature Design Contest is running at the moment, and the winning entry will be turned into a full 3D sculpt and featured in 3D World magazine.

The winning entry will also receive a signed copy of Terryl Whitlatch's Animals Real and Imagined, a volume of original, beautifully hand drawn creature designs, as well as a one on one video critique session with Terryl.

You're free to use any medium you like: traditional, sculpture, oil paint, marker or digital (or any software including 3D programs.) Entries are judged in originality, anatomy and believability, and there is no limit for how many times you can submit. All submissions will be carefully reviewed by Terryl Whitlach and the Helpful Bear Productions team, and must have been created in 2013.

Entries close on 1 January 2014; enter on the Helpful Bear Productions competition page on Facebook, or on Twitter, using the hashtag #Helpy (the name of HBP's mascot).

